Roger B. Nadeau, 78, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Lydia Taft House.
He was the husband of Claudette (Lussier) Nadeau of Uxbridge, Mass. Roger and Claudette celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on Oct. 25, 2022.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Theodore and Marie-Rose (Girard) Nadeau.
Roger was a machine operator for Dennison for 27 years and Waters in Milford, Mass., for 10 years prior to retiring. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, traveling, riding his motorcycle, and tinkering and working in the garage. He had a really good sense of humor and enjoyed his canine companion, Bella.
Besides his wife, Claudette, he is survived by his two children, James Nadeau of Uxbridge, Mass., and Nancy Nadeau of Cape Cod, Mass; one brother, Theodore Nadeau Jr. of Florida; two grandchildren, Jamie and Nicole; and three great-grandchildren, Gia, Austin, and Aubrey.
He was also the brother of the late Maurice Nadeau and Georgette Houle.
A Mass of Christian will be held on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Divine Mercy Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone, MA 01504. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation is one hour prior from 9 to 10 a.m., in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.