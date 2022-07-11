Roger “Charlie” Gagnon 70, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at home with his loving family by his side.
He was the former husband of Sandra (Boisclair) Gagnon of Connecticut. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Henry and Yvonne (Landry) Gagnon.
Roger lived in Woonsocket and Cumberland most of his life until moving to Connecticut two years ago.
Roger worked for Whitinsville Foundry and General Motors and was Owner Operator of Sandy”s Towing in Woonsocket from 1984 until selling the business and continued to worked for the new owners until becoming ill.
He enjoyed fishing, boating, sports cars, and old model cars. Roger also enjoyed trips to Block Island, watching boxing especially Mike Tyson, and watching his three favorite movies, "Top Gun," "Men of Honor," and "Blood and Bones." He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides Sandra, he is survived by his daughter Tami Girard and her husband, Ryan “Bubba” Girard, of Connecticut; two grandchildren, Tylere and Mariza, and great-grandchildren, Isaac and Brooklyn.
Roger was also the father to the late Tanya Gagnon.
A funeral home service will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 7 p.m., in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I., 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m.
Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com.
