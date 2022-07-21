Roger E. Demers, 85, of Woonsocket, died Friday, July 15, 2022, in Landmark Medical Center.
He was the husband of Pauline (Dery) Demers, whom he married Aug. 23, 1958. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Edgar R. and Rosita (Brunette) Demers.
Roger attended St. Joseph's School, graduated from Mount St. Charles Academy, and received an accounting degree (B.B.A) from Bryant College. Mr. Demers served in the U.S. Air Force as a radio operator on a KB-29 air refueler.
Mr. Demers worked as a MIS Manager at International Packaging in Pawtucket, R.I, until his retirement, and was previously staff accountant and data processing manager for 18 years at Prouvost Lefebvre in Woonsocket and South Carolina.
Mr. Demers was a member of the former Albion Social Club, where he enjoyed playing cards, especially pitch. He enjoyed golfing, and was also an avid sports fan of the Patriots, Bruins, and Red Sox
Besides his wife, Pauline, he leaves their children, Diane Allen and her husband, William Allen, of Woonsocket, R.I., Ronald Demers and his wife, Margaret (Paloff), of Colleyville, Texas, Michael Demers and his wife, Denise (Gosselin), of Smithfield, R.I., and Roger R. Demers of Cranston, R.I.; six grandchildren, William Allen III, Keli Filleti, Evan Demers, Sean Demers, Thomas Demers and Tara Demers; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gerald Demers of California and retired Colonel Richard Demers, of Georgia; his sister, Jeanne Link of New Hampshire; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Demers, and sister Claire Lanctot.
Private funeral arrangements were held under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 85, 870 River St., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
