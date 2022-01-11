Roger E. Laferriere, 88, of George Washington Highway, passed away on January 8, 2022, at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care.
He was the husband of the late JoAnne (Fox) Laferriere. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Edgar and Marie (Tessier) Laferriere.
Roger worked in the copy center for Pawtucket Memorial Hospital for several years. He was the former owner and operator of the Park & Shop Supermarkets. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Roger enjoyed playing the piano and although he could not read music, he had an excellent ear and could play many songs.
He is survived by two sons, Paul Laferriere and his wife, Susan, of Woonsocket, and James Laferriere of Providence; a daughter Annessa Becker of Glocester, Va.; stepchildren Richard Fox and his wife, Priscilla, of Rhode Island, and Susan Stefanik of Massachusetts; siblings George and Claire Laferriere both of Woonsocket, and Paul Laferriere of Hawaii; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A daughter, Susan B. Layne predeceased him.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.