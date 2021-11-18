Roger E. Lafontaine, 85, of North Smithfield, passed away Nov. 15, 2021, in Woonsocket Health & Rehab Center.
He was the husband of Pauline (Denault) Lafontaine, whom he married Jan. 13, 2007, and the late Lorraine (Gerlache) Lafontaine. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Raoul Lafontaine and Anita (Gagnon) Lafontaine.
Mr. Lafontaine worked for 35 years for the North Smithfield Highway Department, retiring as the superintendent and was recognized for many years of dedicated service to the town of North Smithfield, beautifying many areas in town including the park at Carpenter’s Corner. Roger really enjoyed anything outdoors, whether it was riding his motorcycle or working on his property. He took great pride in his property and spent countless hours working in the garden or landscaping.
Along with his wife, Pauline, he is survived by his two children, Ron R. Lafontaine and his wife, Kristen (Maloney), of North Smithfield, and Linda Labossiere and her fiance, Joey Vasil, of Weymouth, Mass.; three sisters, Doris Bachand, Muriel Lafontaine and Lorraine Long all of Fla.; and two grandchildren, Jeffrey and Nicole Labossiere. He was predeceased by his son Roger P. Lafontaine, and his siblings, Constance Peloquin, Normand, Raymond, Roland and Ronald Lafontaine.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the R.I. Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI 02907.
Thoughts and prayers for the family . Roger was a wonderful man and our families were so lucky to have known each other for so many years. Judy (Laliberte) Goodier
