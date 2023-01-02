Roger E. Meunier, 85, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in St. Mary Health Care Center, Worcester, Mass.
He was the husband of the late Mary R. (Tedeschi) Meunier.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Louise (Guerin) Meunier. Roger has resided in Worcester and Milford, Mass., for the past five years, previously residing in Port Charlotte, Fla., and Cumberland.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving onboard the USS John Paul Jones.
He was a former member of the Cumberland Lincoln Community Chorus, Society for Preservation and Encouragement for the Preservation of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America, St. Joan of Arc Church Choir, the Charlotte Players in Port Charlotte, Fla., and the Port Charlotte Cultural Center, where he was also the lights and sound man. While in Florida, he had a karaoke type machine and would go to nursing homes and entertain the residents. He had a marvelous voice and loved singing.
Roger was a professional driver for McLaughlin and Moran for many years until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 251.
He is survived by his sons Bruce M. Meunier of Milford, Mass., and Jeffrey A. Meunier and his wife, Sandra, of Uxbridge, Mass. His grandson, Eric S. Meunier, of Uxbridge, Mass., and his sister Carol Robinson of Slatersville.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Roger's Life Celebration which will begin on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.