Roger E. Perreault, Jr., 59, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away Dec. 24, 2022, in Woonsocket, R.I.
He was the son Constance (Ramella) Perreault and the late Roger E. Perreault, Sr. of Blackstone. He was the beloved husband of Dale E. (Derois) Perreault, whom he married on Oct. 29, 1988.
Roger was a Deputy Fire Chief for the city of Woonsocket. He was a member of the R.I. Fire Chiefs Association, the IFF Local #732, and served as treasurer and secretary for the Woonsocket Firefighters Relief Association. He was also an instructor for the R.I. Division of Emergency Medical Services, and assisted fire departments statewide with EMS training and education. He held a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Roger Williams University. He was also a registered nurse. Roger was committed to his physical fitness, and was a proficient woodworker. His dedicated his life to keeping his family and the firefighters who worked under him safe. He spent the last year of his life devoted to his granddaughter, Billie, who lovingly called him “Pop.” He will live on in her mischievous smile.
Besides his wife, Dale, and mother, Constance, he is survived by his son, Luke (Catherine) Perreault, and granddaughter, Lillian “Billie” Perreault, of Blackstone; his sisters Lisa (Mike) Buckley, of Blackstone and Paula (Christopher) Ryan, of Bellingham, Mass.; his brother-in-law, Michael (Liz) Derois of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; and his nieces and nephews: Kate Buckley, Lauren Cole, Oliver Ryan, Jennifer Nicely, Jonathan Derois, and Jeremy Derois.
His funeral will be held Saturday, Dec. 31, at 10 a.m., in Holy Trinity Church, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. His visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Brown Dog Coalition, 4 Andrea Drive, Hopkinton, MA 01748.
