Roger G. Bourget, 90, of Manville, died peacefully Saturday evening, Feb. 11, 2023, at The Holiday in Manville.
He was the loving husband of the late Claire M. (Peloquin) Bourget. Roger and Claire were married on Sept. 3, 1956, and shared over 63 wonderful years together until her passing in October 2019.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late George and Florida (Moyen) Bourget. He was a resident of Manville for most of his life.
Mr. Bouget served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War era in the early 1950s. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal.
Mr. Bourget was employed with Rosenfeld Concrete Company for over 40 years before retiring.
Roger was a longtime communicant of St. James Parish. He was a member of the American Legion Alphonse Yelle Post #9 in Manville.
Roger kept active by doing numerous home repair and improvement projects. A real “car guy” he was a stickler for maintain and cleaning his automobiles. His green thumb was evident every year as he tended his garden. Together, Roger and Claire embarked on many memorable trips to places like Florida, Texas and Las Vegas.
Roger will be remembered as a devoted husband and father, and loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren beyond words. Roger truly was a kind and dignified gentleman.
Roger is survived by his three daughters Cheryl A. Joinville of Manville, Sandra M. Ouellette and her husband, Richard, of Manville, and Joan C. Silva and her husband Carlos of Seekonk. He was the father-in-law of the late Michael J. “Mike” Joinville who passed away on Sept. 5, 2022. He was the brother of Violet Roy of Manville and the late Raymond Bourget and Georgette Ryan. Roger is survived by his seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at 10 a.m. in St. James Church, Division Street, Manville. Roger will be laid to rest with his beloved Claire at St. James Cemetery with military honors. Visiting hours are Monday, Feb. 20, from 8:30-9:45 a.m., prior to Mass, at Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 71 Central St., Manville.
