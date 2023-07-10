Roger J. “Butch” Gagnon Jr., 74, passed away at home on Thursday, July 14, 2022. He was the husband of the late Lorraine I. (Saumur) Gagnon.
Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Roger J. and Elsie P. (Monteiro) Gagnon.
He worked as a truck driver for Jannell Trucking for several years and also for Celebrations and Dun Rite Cleaners.
He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam era and being awarded the Purple Heart. Roger was very proud to have served his country.
He was a member of St. Joseph Veterans, VFW Post 85, and former member of Cercle Laurier. Roger played softball and also was a coach for East Woonsocket Little League. He was an avid bowler at Walnut Hill Bowl, bowling on the Monday Night Classic League and Thursday Night Commercial.
Roger enjoyed spending time with family and friends and especially his grandchildren. He also loved to fish, watch TV, coloring, and loved birds especially the eagle. He was also a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
He is survived by his two sons, Roger J. Gagnon III, and his fiancé Kayla Lavoie of Woonsocket and Roland Gagnon and his wife Nichole of Attleboro, Mass.; one brother, James Gagnon of Woonsocket; four grandchildren, Haley, Owen, James, and Mia.
He was also the brother of the late Linda Gallant.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, July 21, at 10 a.m., from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I. 02895, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Road. Woonsocket. Burial with Military Honors will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Wednesday, July 20, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In loving remembrance on the one year anniversary of Butch’s passing your loving brother Jim.
