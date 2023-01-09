Roger L. Cote, 69, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Roger was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Roger H. and Jeannette (Cournoyer) Cote. He was a machinist for Ark-Les Corp for many years, retiring in 2016. Roger was an active outdoorsman, woodworker, and car enthusiast. He was also an avid sports fan and loved the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution Soccer team. His love of soccer stemmed from watching his son, Daniel, coach soccer games. Roger’s favorite pastime however was spending time with family.
He is survived by his children: Daniel Cote and his wife, Christina, of Uxbridge, Mass., and Lauren Cote and her husband, Cody Schaefer, of North Attleboro, Mass.; his siblings: Rene Cote of Newnan, Ga., Michael Cote of Woonsocket, William Cote of Mendon, Mass., Ann Marie Cote of Woonsocket, and Jacqueline Fanion of Seekonk, Mass.; his nieces Sarah and Carolyn, and nephew, Steven. He was also the brother of the late Donald and Denise Cote.
His funeral will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, from 9 to 10 a.m., in the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass. Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m.
