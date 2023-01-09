Roger L. Cote, 69, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

Roger was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Roger H. and Jeannette (Cournoyer) Cote. He was a machinist for Ark-Les Corp for many years, retiring in 2016. Roger was an active outdoorsman, woodworker, and car enthusiast. He was also an avid sports fan and loved the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution Soccer team. His love of soccer stemmed from watching his son, Daniel, coach soccer games. Roger’s favorite pastime however was spending time with family.

