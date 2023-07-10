Roger N. Garceau, 89, of Narragansett, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 3. Born in Woonsocket on Dec. 25, 1933, he was the son of the late Paul E. Garceau, Loula (Blanchard) Garceau, and Marguerite Garceau. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Mason) Garceau and they recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.

Roger graduated from Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket, and proudly served in the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He earned a BSEE from Northeastern University, Boston, Mass., while starting a family in Woonsocket. Later in life, he earned an MBA from Bryant University, Smithfield, after moving his family to Millville, Mass. Roger was very active in his community. He served as school committee chairman of Blackstone Valley Tech in Upton, Mass., and served on the rebuilding committee for the Saint Augustine Church in Millville, Mass. He was also active with the Boy Scouts and was recognized as Lion of the Year 1968-1969 while a member of the Blackstone Lions Club. He worked for Amperex Electronic Corporation, North Smithfield, for many years until he retired.

