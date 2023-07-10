Roger N. Garceau, 89, of Narragansett, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 3. Born in Woonsocket on Dec. 25, 1933, he was the son of the late Paul E. Garceau, Loula (Blanchard) Garceau, and Marguerite Garceau. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Mason) Garceau and they recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.
Roger graduated from Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket, and proudly served in the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He earned a BSEE from Northeastern University, Boston, Mass., while starting a family in Woonsocket. Later in life, he earned an MBA from Bryant University, Smithfield, after moving his family to Millville, Mass. Roger was very active in his community. He served as school committee chairman of Blackstone Valley Tech in Upton, Mass., and served on the rebuilding committee for the Saint Augustine Church in Millville, Mass. He was also active with the Boy Scouts and was recognized as Lion of the Year 1968-1969 while a member of the Blackstone Lions Club. He worked for Amperex Electronic Corporation, North Smithfield, for many years until he retired.
Later in life, he was self-employed in real estate for REMAX. Introducing techniques common in the industry today and establishing his real estate company Potato Realty. He was an avid football and hockey fan. He played hockey in his youth and while serving in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed watching the Patriots and the Bruins. He enjoyed the local beaches with his family and in Melbourne, Fla., with his wife Joan. He was a communicant at Saint Mary's Star of the Sea, Narragansett.
Roger is survived by his loving wife Joan and their cherished six children, Michelle (Garceau) Bliss and husband Tom, Alfred Garceau and wife Holly, George Garceau, Paul Garceau, Arthur Garceau, Renee (Garceau) Pepin and husband David. His beloved nine grandchildren, Kati Rose, Emily, Eliza, Marc, Jarrett, Joshua, Michael, Mason, Amanda, and great-grandchild Nathan. His many nieces and nephews. His sisters Suzanne Fugere and Peggy Laplume. His cousins Rita Adams and William “Billy” Garceau. Predeceased by his sister Madeleine Brouillard. Roger’s love, kindness, and generosity to his family and friends will always be remembered as well as his quick wit. He will be sadly missed by everyone that knew him.
Visitation will be held on July 17, from 9 to 11 a.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on July 17, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Mary Star of the Sea, 864 Point Judith Road, Narragansett. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on July 18, at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 S. County Trail, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Narragansett Lions Club.
