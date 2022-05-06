Roger P. "Bobby" Lacombe, 91, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
Born in Lincoln, he was the son of the late Joseph and Albina (Phaneuf) Lacombe. Roger was a Cumberland resident for more than 25 years, previously residing in New York.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving during the Korean War.
Roger was an avid traveler, who also enjoyed gardening and tending to his yard.
Following his service in the Navy, Roger was employed by the Veterans Administration Hospitals, in New York, Florida and in Providence.
He is survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. He was the brother of the late Joseph Lacombe, Albert Lacombe, Irene Wojtowicz, Normand Lacombe, Rita Namaka, Leonard Lacombe, Madeline Boucher, Thomas Lacombe, Doris Brunette, and Claire Plante.
Per Roger's wishes, there were no services and burial was private. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.