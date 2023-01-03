Roger R. Jarret, 80, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, surrounded by his family in the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield.
He was the beloved husband of Lorraine (Gendreau) Jarret. They have been married for the past 58 years.
Born in Quebec, Canada, he was the son of the late Albert and Marie Rose (Remy) Jarret. Roger resided in Cumberland for the past 54 years.
He was an avid Bruins fan, loved working in his yard and cherished his Ford pickup truck, but most of all he loved being with his family.
Roger was a master electrician for IBEW Local 99, working for C&K Electric, Providence, for 45 years until his retirement in 2011.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Michelle Cardono and her husband, Gary, of Smithfield, and Julie Demers and her husband, Bill, of Cumberland; his two sisters, Huguette Giguere of Blackstone, Mass., and Paulette Roberts of Texas and his brother, Michael Jarret, of Bellingham, Mass; five grandchildren: Colby and Chloe Demers, Lauren, Courtney, and Bethany Cardono, along with many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Aldo, Marcel, Philippe, Denis, Andre, and Guy Jarret, Denise Lafayette, Doris Allard, and Suzanne Jarret.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Roger's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., in St. Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
