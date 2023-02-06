Roger R. Leclerc, Sr., 82, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
He was born in Providence, R.I., on May 29, 1940, to Alice (Auclair) and Raymond Leclerc. He graduated from Cumberland High School in 1959, and joined up with the Navy and served from September 1959 until September 1961, and continued his service in the U.S. Navy Reserves until September 1964. Roger also served again in the Rhode Island National Guard from 1974 until 1975.
Roger worked as a machinist at several companies in Rhode Island until he retired in 1989 when his health no longer allowed him to work. Roger enjoyed tinkering and building, he also loved his dogs, especially Cody who was a beloved companion. It was never a chore for him to take his dogs on walks, and he took great pleasure in strolling around his community with his dogs. He also really enjoyed swimming, he had his own pool at his home in Rhode Island that he swam in daily. Roger lived in Rhode Island all his life, until 2021 when he moved to North Haverhill to be closer to his daughter so that she could take care of him.
He is predeceased by his wife, Arlene (Silvia) Leclerc; his parents, Alice and Raymond Leclerc; his brother, Russell Leclerc; and his stepfather, James Bonner. Roger is survived by his daughter, Lisa Oakes, and her husband, James, of Bath, N.H.; his son, Roger R. Leclerc Jr. of Belmont, N.H.; his son, Marc R. Leclerc, of North Attleboro, Mass.; eight grandchildren, Alyssa Zannini and husband, Adam, of Coventry, R.I., Roger R. Leclerc III of Dover, N.H., Rachel Moore of Bath, N.H., Ryan Leclerc of New Mexico, Randy Leclerc of Hudson, N.H., Sadie Leclerc of Wretham, Mass., Reid Leclerc of Campton, N.H., and Riley Leclerc of Belmont, N.H.; the mother of his children, Joan Leclerc of North Attleboro, Mass.; three great-grandchildren; and two nephews.
A graveside service with Naval Honors will be held on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., in the St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com. Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
