Roland D. "Bud" Hedquist, Jr., 29, of North Smithfield, passed away Feb. 5, 2022. Born in Milford, Mass., he was the son of Roland D. Hedquist, Sr. and Lee-Ann (Brunelle) Hedquist.
Bud lived in North Smithfield his entire life. He worked for his father's pool company for many years, and had also worked for Coler Pools and Excavation. Bud had many interests and hobbies, but most of all he loved fishing. He was also incredibly proud of his dirt bikes, and loved his fair share of off-roading and outdoor adventures. He also enjoyed diesel mechanics and fabrication. Bud was the definition of a thrill seeker and often lived life on edge. He had a big smile, an even bigger heart, and he truly loved all his friends and family.
Besides his parents, Roland and Lee-Ann, he leaves his sisters, Nicole Gabrielson and her husband, Jacob, of North Smithfield, Jennifer Hedquist and Amy-Lee Spencer and her husband, Jared, both of Woonsocket; his maternal grandparents, Robert Brunelle Sr., who was also his godfather, and Elvie (Hale) Brunelle of Burrillville; his paternal grandparents, H. George and Jeannette (LaCroix) Hedquist of Putnam, Conn.; his godmother, Sharon Brunelle, of Thompson, Conn., his nieces and nephews, Andrew, Hailey, Amanda, Emma, Jacob, Gunner, Jack, Davontay, Alijah, Noah, Svana, and Kentrell; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
His visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
