Roland D. Landry M.D., 79, of Barn Drive, Cumberland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care in Providence.
He was the husband of 49 years to the late Patricia A. (Travers) Landry.
Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Gerald and Rita (Labossiere) Landry. He resided in Cumberland for almost 50 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.
Dr. Landry graduated from St. Raphael Academy, and later completed his undergraduate education at Providence College and received his medical degree from University of Montpellier, France. He was a cardiologist who loved his work and patients, practicing mostly in northern Rhode Island with affiliations at Landmark, Fogarty, Rhode Island, Roger Williams and Miriam hospitals.
He was a talented baseball player in his youth. He turned down a professional opportunity for his calling to serve others as a physician.
Roland was a hardworking, loving, family man – an exemplary figure, known as one of the "good guys." He was a kind and gentle soul, leaving a positive impact on all who know him.
He leaves his daughter Michele Landry and her companion, David Carrington, of Narragansett, his daughter Melissa Quinn and her husband, Stephen, of Hopkinton, Mass.; his three grandchildren, Sydney Carrington, Ryan and Kyle Quinn; his brother Marc Landry, and his wife, Frances, of Rehoboth, Mass.; his sister-in-law Marianne Landry of Cumberland; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Gerald Landry.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Roland's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continue on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in the St. John Vianney Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.