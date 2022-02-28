Roland J. Letendre, 85 of Naples, Fla., and Lincoln, R.I., passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at home.
He was the husband of the late Judith (Tucker) Letendre who passed away in 2004. They were married for 39 years.
Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Ludger and Hedwidge (Marchand) Letendre. He was a 1954 Graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, Central Falls. He resided in Naples for the past 17 years, previously residing most of his life in Lincoln.
Mr. Letendre served his country honorably and faithfully in the United States Air Force during the Korean War era. He also served in the National Guard upon completion of his service in the USAF and attained the rank of Major upon his honorable discharge from service.
During his military service, Mr. Letendre drove ambulances, which led to his decision to enter the medical field. He graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1962 with a nursing degree, and he was one of the first male nursing students in the program and the only male student in his class to graduate. Mr. Letendre later became a registered nurse for the VA Administration, in Providence and Boston for many years.
Roland was a dedicated and passionate New England sports fan, and later became a transplanted fan of the Tampa area sports teams. During his younger years, Roland loved to travel and spend time with his family camping in their VW camper, visiting and camping throughout the continental United States and Canada. As he grew older, his passion for his family heritage became stronger, researching family history and even traveling to Canada to visit other generational Letendre families.
He leaves his daughter, Kathleen L. Sawyer, and her husband, Bruce, of Lincoln, R.I., his sons, Peter J. Letendre and his wife, Renee, of Ludlow, Mass., and Gregory M. Letendre and his wife, Linell, of Monument, Colo.; his five grandchildren, Kevin D. Sawyer, Madelyn L. Letendre, Ethan T. Letendre, Ryan J. Letendre, and Emerson S. Letendre.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Roland's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 8 to 9:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the St. Ambrose Church, School Street, Albion. Burial with Military Honors to follow in the R.I. Veteran Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to AVOW Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105 or www.avowcares.org.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
