Roma Gibbs

Gibbs

Roma Gibbs passed peacefully on July 25, 2022.

She was born in New Rochelle, N.Y. to Roland Edwin and Marjorie (Muir) Weser. Her sister, Dorie, joined the family six years later to the day. The family moved to Sheffield, Mass., where mom met and married our dad, Gordon L. Gibbs.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.