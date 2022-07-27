Roma Gibbs passed peacefully on July 25, 2022.
She was born in New Rochelle, N.Y. to Roland Edwin and Marjorie (Muir) Weser. Her sister, Dorie, joined the family six years later to the day. The family moved to Sheffield, Mass., where mom met and married our dad, Gordon L. Gibbs.
Roma had two favorite jobs, Giselle's Kitchen and Vocational Resources where she made lifelong friends. Later in life, she was fortunate to share many wonderful adventures with her partner, John P. Booth.
She leaves her children, Lauri Prescott, Nancy Gibbs, Stephen L. Gibbs, Jenifer and Jeff LePrevost, 12 grandchildren and 11 greats, loved and adored us all.
The family is grateful for the exceptional care from the Pond View team at SKNR. Roma was part of the St. Andrew Lutheran Church and would appreciate donations to their Food Pantry at 15 East Beach Road, Charlestown, RI 02813.
Please join us to celebrate Roma's life on Thursday, Aug. 4, 3-6 p.m., at Northgate, 1873 Old Louisquissett Pike, Lincoln, R.I. Roma leaves us with memories of love and laughter.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.