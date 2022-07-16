Romeo O. Pelland, 90, of Woonsocket, died July 12, 2022, in The Holiday Retirement Skilled Nursing Center, Manville.
He was the husband of Vivian Pelland to whom he was married for 64 years. Born in West Glover, Vt., he was the son of the late Raoul and Annette (Blais) Pelland.
Mr. Pelland served in the Navy reserves and owned Pelland and Sons Construction of Woonsocket with his brother, Roland.
Along with his wife, Vivian, he is survived by his daughter, Debra Francesconi, of Bellingham; his siblings, Sr. Irene Marie Pelland of Manchester, N.H., Jeanne Ryan of North Smithfield, and Roland Pelland of South Attleboro, Mass.; two grandchildren, Joseph and Derek Francesconi; three great-grandchildren, Joshua, Max, and James Francesconi; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
His funeral will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, beginning with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. Joseph's Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Wrentham Road, Bellingham, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Holiday Skilled Nursing Home and Senior Rehabilitation, 30 Sayles Hill Road, Manville, RI 02838.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
