Ronald C. Haerick, 50, of West Warwick and formerly of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of Renee (Harrington) Haerick. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of Patricia (Haerick) Brown and the late Richard Haerick.
Ronald was a sales manager in the Merchant Services Industry for many years.
Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by his daughter, Jordan Haerick; his sister, Nancy (Haerick) Richard; his brother, Richard Haerick; his stepchildren, Stephen Trinkwald and Nicholas Louden. He also leaves nieces and nephews.
Ron was a kind soul that would do anything for the people he loved. He lived life to the fullest with his passion for cooking, music, dancing and most of all, riding his motorcycle.
Ron's funeral service will be respectfully private, and his celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com .
