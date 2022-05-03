Ronald Detonnancourt, 82, of The Villages, Fla., died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at The Villages Hospital, Fla.
Born in Manville, he was the son of the late Josephat and Blanche (Dupre) Detonnacourt.
He leaves behind his beloved companion, Myra Richards; his children, Rhonda Sexton (Husband William), and Robert Detonnancourt. He was a loving Pepere to his grandchildren Alexandra, Kyle, Jericha, Wyatt, and Natalie, and his great-grandchildren Ella and Liam. He was the brother of the late Roland Detonnancourt. He is survived by sister-in-law Sandra Detonnancourt, and daughter-in-law Christina Heon.
Mr. Detonnancourt retired in 1993 from the R.I. Department of Corrections, where he was warden of the Intake Service Center which he opened in 1982. He was a U.S Air Force veteran. He was a member of Post 347, American Legion, Lady Lake, Fla., and the Manville Sportsmen’s Rod & Gun Club.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. in St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville. Burial with military honors will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
