Ronald F. Heroux, 81, of Woonsocket, died January 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

He was the husband of the late Irene (Leclaire) Heroux. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Pierre and Clara (Guilmette) Heroux.

Because of my association with the Quota Club in Woonsocket, I met Irene Heroux and Ron. It was a pleasure to make his acquaintance. His generosity in memory of his wife has been recalled fondly.

