Ronald F. Heroux, 81, of Woonsocket, died January 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of the late Irene (Leclaire) Heroux. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Pierre and Clara (Guilmette) Heroux.
Mr. Heroux worked as a mechanic for the Woonsocket Police Department, retiring in 2003, after 30 years. Ronald served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1964 in submarine service during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a member of the Woonsocket Elks and was a 32nd degree Mason with Morning Star Lodge #13 Freemasons. He was also a lifetime member of St. Joseph Veterans Association. Ron also enjoyed cooking and was a member of The Garlic Connection.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Heroux, and his wife, Katherine, of Woonsocket, Bruce Heroux, and his wife, Michele, of Woonsocket, and Alan Leclaire, and his partner, Margaux Morriseau, of Woonsocket; and his two brothers, Pierre Heroux of Rochester, Minn., and Richard Heroux of Woonsocket; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; and his companion, Jo-Ann Rondeau, of North Smithfield. He was predeceased by his daughter, Vickie Heroux.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 10 a.m., in Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woonsocket Elks Lodge, PO Box 879, Woonsocket, RI 02895-0879.
Because of my association with the Quota Club in Woonsocket, I met Irene Heroux and Ron. It was a pleasure to make his acquaintance. His generosity in memory of his wife has been recalled fondly.
