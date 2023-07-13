Ronald H. “Ron” Doire, 75, of Cumberland, died Tuesday evening July 11, at home. He was the loving husband of Sandra A. “Sandy” (Dainef) Doire. Ron and Sandy were married on Ron’s birthday April 19, 1969. They shared over 54 wonderful years mutually devoted to each other.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Romulus and Theresa (Cournoyer) Doire. His family moved to Cumberland where he grew up and was a graduate of Cumberland High School.
Mr. Doire served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War era.
Following his service to his country, Ron returned to Cumberland where he remained a lifelong resident.
Ron was employed with Almacs Supermarkets as a deli manager for over 30 years. After Almacs closed, he transferred to Market Basket where he continued his work as manager for 20 years until his retirement. Ron was always noted for being a diligent and dedicated hard worker. As a manager he put in numerous overtime hours displaying his strong worth ethic.
Outside of work Ron’s number one priority in life was his family. His wife Sandy and their son Scott were at the center of Ron’s world. They were the reason for and purpose behind everything Ron did. It was always all about them. As Sandy would say Ron was “My Rock” and Scott would add “He was the hardest working man and best dad anyone could ask for”.
Ron coached Scott’s baseball team when he was growing up. Ron was a “card shark” at heart as he could play a mean hand of cards with the best of them. Ron had a “straight as an arrow” poker face and hands down “Texas Hold’Em” was his game of choice. He was a true master of the card table. Ron liked to accompany Sandy to trips to area casinos to try their luck and have a fun time. He also liked to participate in the bowling league. Ron and Sandy were fortunate to have traveled to many interesting destinations on memorable trips.
In addition to his wife Sandy, Ron is survived by his son Scott Doire and his wife Jill of North Attleboro, Mass. He was the proud and adoring grandfather of Christa and Chase Doire. He was the brother of Gerard “Jerry” Doire and his late wife Frances “Fran” Doire of Burrillville and the late Richard “Ricky” Doire. He is also survived by his extended family of many nieces and nephews and their families.
Relatives and friends are invited to honor and remember Ron at visiting hours on Saturday, July 15, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
