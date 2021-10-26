Ronald J. Treanor, 84, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Smith) Treanor for 54 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (McFadyen) Treanor.
Ron grew up in Pawtucket, lived briefly in Rumford, then spent 50 years in Cumberland before moving to Lincoln. He spent 1 year ROTC at Providence College in 1955, and six years in the Rhode Island Air National Guard, 143rd Air Commando Squadron from 1959 to 1965. During his time in the Air National Guard, he attended USAF Airborne Radio Operator School on Keesler AFB, Biloxi Mississippi.
He was a manager of advertising planning for the Providence Journal for 40 years before retiring in 1996. He graduated from Saint Raphael Academy in 1954, Providence College in 1970 with a degree in mathematics, and Lesley University in 1987 with a masters in economic forecasting. Education was extremely important to him and thus to his family. He was especially proud of the fact that all three of his children had a college education plus a master's degree.
Ron was a former member and past president of the Lincoln Country Club, the past president of the Cumberland/Lincoln Boys and Girls Club, a former member of Ives Hill Country Club in Watertown, N.Y., a member and past president of Campbell’s Point Association in Sacket’s Harbor, N.Y., and a member of Clogher Historic l Society in Ireland.
He loved golf and was a member and former secretary of RIGA, a former member of the RI Senior Golf Association. Upon retirement from the Journal he became the RIGA Tournament Director. He also loved genealogy specifically Irish history, woodworking, music, harmonica, and gardening. Ron also spent his time as an Amateur Radio Operator (KB1LHH).
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Patrick Treanor and his wife, Meggin, Neal Treanor and his wife Gretchen, and Maureen Lavallee and her husband, Jason. Ron was the proud PaPa of Riley Treanor, Alyssa Treanor, Conor Lavallee, Alec Lavallee, Kaci Treanor, and Lucas Treanor. He was the brother of John F. Treanor and Joanne M. Neri.
In the last month, he assisted Alyssa with a college class assignment to answer 38 questions about his life and experiences. He concluded with two bits of advice: “Don’t give up on any of the goals you have – some take longer than others to achieve – one step at a time, even if it takes many years. It took me 15 years to graduate from college. Say “Thank You” whenever you get a chance. Those two words will take you a long way.”
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m., in Saint Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Visiting hours are Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Those not fully vaccinated are respectfully requested to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Raphael Academy Scholarship Fund, 123 Walcott St., Pawtucket, RI 02860, in memory of Ron, would be appreciated.
Arrangements by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland, R.I., www.oneillfuneralhomes.com .
