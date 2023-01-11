Ronald Joseph Casto Sr., age 75, of Lincoln, R.I., passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
He was the domestic partner of Yvette N. (Caissie) Novicki. Born in Central Falls, R.I. He was the son of the late Harold George and Vivian Ruth (Brennan) Casto.
Mr. Casto served his country honorable in the Quartermaster Intelligence Agency Unit of the Army during the Vietnam War.
At the age of 14, Ronald entered the work force as a manufacturing machine mover for the former Lawson Machinery Movers. Ronald would go on to own and operate various companies, L & R, 3D and C & C Machinery Movers. He would finish his working career with Demers Brothers Rigging in 2021.
Mr. Casto loved to travel and had been to countless destinations throughout his adult life. Ronald also like going to Twin Rivers Casino in Lincoln. Mostly, Ronald loved his family and always put them before himself. He was, and even in death, will continue to be an example of stability for his family. He will be missed dearly by all that knew him.
Ronald is survived by his children, Ronald J. Casto Jr. and his fiancé, Cheryl, of Center Hill, Fla., Randy S. Casto Sr. and his wife, Angela Moreau, of Foster, R.I., Rhonda J. Zepp and her husband, David, of Bushnell, Fla., Roxanne Rodriguez and her husband, Kenneth, of Woonsocket, R.I.; his grandchildren Jonathan, Taryn, Amanda, Kayla, David, Corey, Randy Jr., Christopher, Gianna, Gavin, Chase, Nicholas, Zachary, Madison, Brittany, Brianna and Bret. He also leaves his great-grandchildren Jaeden, Tyler Jr., Gracelynn, Hunter, Maddox, Elijah, Claire, Logan, Scarlette, Adrian, Noah, Braylyn, Aryia and Noah. Ronald leaves his siblings George Casto of California and Pamela Soares of Lincoln, R.I.
Ronald is pre-deceased by his brothers and sisters, Joseph Casto, Ralph Casto, Butch Casto, Carol Spurlin, Joanne Perkins, Vivian Conroy and Beverly Casto.
Please join the family for a celebration of life on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., at the Columbus Club of Lincoln, 171 Jenckes Hill Road, Lincoln, R.I.
