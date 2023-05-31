Ronald L. Lamoureux, 72, passed away on May 21, 2023 in Hope Mills, N.C., due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
He was born in Woonsocket, R.I., on Dec. 6, 1950, to Lucien G. Lamoureux Sr. and Rolande (Sene) Lamoureux, both of whom preceded him in death along with his brother Lucien G. (Chip) Lamoureux Jr./Jeannine (Raiche) Lamoureux.
Ron was a loving and caring husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and neighbor. He is survived by his wife of many years, Lynn (Webber) Lamoureux, his daughters, Ashley (Lamoureux) Ruff (Greg), and Nicole Lamoureux, and his sister, Lucianne (Lucy), and husband, John Dalpe, all of whom will miss him dearly along with more than 25 nieces and nephews.
Ron proudly served his country as a Vietnam Veteran in the Army as a helicopter crewman. He was in the Blue Max Bravo Company. He had a passion for the outdoors, gardening, woodworking and fishing.
Ron moved to Raleigh, N.C., with his family in 1994. While still in R.I., he attended St. Louis grammar school and Woonsocket High School graduating in 1969. He worked for Computopia and lived in Woonsocket, Newport, Providence and Glocester. After returning from Vietnam, he had worked as a bartender for many area establishments including the Bocce Club, Chan’s, Thad and Co. and the White Horse Tavern in Newport. He was a member of and quoit player at Club Par-X.
Private Memorial Services for Ron will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice in his memory.
Rest in peace Ron, embrace your family and friends who have gone before you. We cherish the time we had with you and you will be lovingly missed by all who knew you.
