Ronald M. Bouvier Sr., 82, of Cumberland, passed unexpectedly into Eternal Life on July 6. He was born in Woonsocket on Oct. 9, 1940, to Armand R. and Irene C. (Tousignant) Bouvier. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Pauline (Cournoyer) Bouvier.
He is also survived by his four children, Katherine Mays and her husband Gil of Houston, Texas, Jacqueline Green and her husband Tony of Ladera Ranch, Calif., Ronald M. Bouvier Jr. of North Smithfield, and Christine Kramer of Cumberland. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kyle Mays, Christopher Bouvier Sr., Amanda Rieger, Tyler Mays, Ryan Mays, Alison Green, Elizabeth Mays, Amy Green, Sarah Kramer, and Andrew Green and great-grandchildren Christopher Bouvier Jr., Henry Mays, Sophia Bouvier, Aubree Cooper, Benjamin Mays, Levi Rieger, and Daniel Mays.
Ron graduated from Pawtucket Vocational School and later earned his teacher certification from Rhode Island College. Ron enjoyed sports, in his youth, he played baseball and hockey, a passion that stayed with him throughout his life. He loved watching the Red Sox, the Bruins, and the Patriots. His other love was cars, he enjoyed going to stock car races, even making it to the Daytona 500 twice. He loved working on and restoring cars. He owned hundreds of cars during his lifetime. Ron worked for many years as an auto body shop manager and later was able to share his passion as a teacher at Woonsocket Vocational School. When he left teaching, he worked for Aetna and MetLife as an insurance adjuster.
Ron loved his family. He enjoyed taking family trips, attending graduations, weddings, and other celebrations. He was often found making breakfast or taking family out to breakfast. He will be remembered as being a warm, wonderful, kind, and caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He passed on many of his passions to the next generations, including his sense of humor, love of cars, and love of life.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m., at St. Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, in Cumberland. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery in Manville.
Visiting hours will be on Thursday, July 13, from 4 to 7 p.m., at O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, in Cumberland.
