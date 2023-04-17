Ronald "Ron" A. Gosselin, 72, of North Smithfield, passed away April 15, 2023, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
He was the husband of Gail A. (Felix) Gosselin. They were married 48 years. Born in Woonsocket, R.I., he was the son of the late Armand and Lucille (Rochfort) Gosselin.
Graduating from Mount St. Charles Academy in 1969, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bryant University. He worked in sales and marketing in the construction industry his entire career, retiring in 2019 from J.W. Grosvenor & Co. He was involved in the town of North Smithfield, with appointments to the Planning Commission, Zoning Board and Finance Committee.
Ron was a kind and generous man who enjoyed life. His most cherished time was spent with his wife and family and his beloved dogs. He had a passion for sailing and spent many years, with his wife/first mate, sailing on Narragansett Bay on their sailboat “Great Escape.” He stayed active playing league tennis at Fore Court, biking, kayaking, and his favorite of them all, golfing. He loved the ocean and spending time at his vacation home on Cape Cod. Ron was an excellent craftsman, a skill passed on to him by his beloved grandfather, Ronaldo Bazinet.
Along with his wife, Gail, he is survived by his brother, Rick Gosselin, and his wife, Jan, of North Smithfield, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Lloyd and Filomena Felix of Fall River, Mass., two nephews, Jeff Gosselin and his fiancée, Becky, of North Kingstown, James Gosselin of North Smithfield and his goddaughter, Lauren Felix, of Fall River.
His funeral will be held Friday, April 21, 2023, beginning with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, R.I., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Fall River, Mass., will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation online at www.ipffoundation.org or to Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, 110 Chapin Road, Hudson, MA 01749.
