Ronald W. Farrar, 75, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
He was the beloved husband of Harriet (Mehew) Farrar for 56 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Francis J. and Edith E. (Stone) Farry.
Mr. Farrar was a machinist and for many years worked at Peterson’s Mfg. in Smithfield. A lifelong Smithfield resident, he was very interested in genealogy and a member of the R.I. and Connecticut Historical Societies. He was a former member of various boards for the town of Smithfield. He loved nature and trees. He enjoyed planting seedling trees.
In addition to his wife, Harriet, he was the father of Kimberley A. Zajehowski of Scituate and Brian J. Farrar of Smithfield. He is also survived by his two cherished grandsons, Cody J. Farrar and Matthew C. Zajehowski. He was also predeceased by his son-in-law, Theodore J. Zajehowski III.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 2, 2023, in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet.
In lieu of flowers, donations to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, will be appreciated.
