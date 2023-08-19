Rosa Della Grotta, 88, formerly of Benjamin Drive, North Providence, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Hope Health Hospice.
She was the beloved wife of the late Oresto “Rusty” Della Grotta. Born in Sant’Apollinare, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Carlo and Giovanna (Leone) Broccoli.
She is survived by her three children, Carl Della Grotta and his partner, Ethan, of Woonsocket, Michael Della Grotta and his wife, Andrea, of Lincoln, and Cynthia Guertin and her husband, Chris, of Foster; three grandsons, Alex, Domenic, and Robert; brother, Armando Broccoli, of Italy, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Her greatest joy came from cooking for her family and hosting Sunday dinners that would last an entire afternoon, inspiring her grandson Alex to attend the Culinary Institute of America. Anytime you would walk into her house she would be cooking in the kitchen and her first words would be “Did you eat” followed by “Mangia, mangia” and you wouldn’t be able to leave unless you had something to eat.
She adored and cherished her three grandsons, caring for them until they reached kindergarten, filling them up on pasta e fagioli, homemade pizza, doughboys, pastina, homemade cavattiand ravioli. Domenic will remember his nonna for her scrambled eggs and Robert will remember her egg drop soup.
She was known for her lavish flower gardens that people driving by would stop to admire. Many of her family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers, have her transplanted flowers. The kids playing in her yard often heard “Oddio! My flowers.” Her green thumb extended to her huge vegetable garden, where she would share the proceeds with neighbors and friends.
Her funeral will be 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, from the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will follow in the R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours are Monday, Aug. 21, 4-7 p.m. In honor of her love for flowers, feel free to wear floral printed attire.
