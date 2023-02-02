Rosalie M. Urban, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at home.
Born in Shenandoah, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Stanley J. and Regina M. (Kondracki) Urban. She resided in Central Falls for the past most of her life.
Rosalie was an avid New York Yankees, New York Knicks and also PC Friars fan. She enjoyed playing the piano and anything to do with Elvis. Rosalie was extremely devoted and generous with her family.
She was employed by International Packaging for many years until her retirement.
She is survived by her two sisters: Regina M. Gasbarro and her husband, Bill, and Carol Cruz and her husband, Bill, all of Cumberland; her niece, Shannon Martley Picozzi, of North Attleboro, Mass., and two nephews, Philip Gasbarro of North Smithfield and Eric Urban of Natick, Mass., along with six great-nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Theresa Roberts, and Stanley Urban.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Rosalie's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in the Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
