On February 8th, our mother Rosalie “ Mim” Desautel, passed away into God’s graces of natural causes at home.
A loving mother throughout life, she was 93 years old. Rosalie was born in Winona, Minn., and was married to John E. Desautel USMC Vet., for 68 years, now deceased. She proudly raised her family in Centredale, North Providence.
Rosalie was very artistic, loved arts and crafts, drawing, painting and most of all nurturing her family. She worked as a hairdresser at Latours Beauty Salon, North Providence, and as an activities director for Woonsocket Senior Center until her retirement.
Rosalie is survived by many loving family members, including her children, John M. Desautel, Cheryl Caloura and her husband, Mike, Michelle Desautel, Christopher Desautel and Daniel Desautel and his wife, Lori; and her sister Eleanor DiDonato. She was predeceased by siblings Betty Sibly, Carole Passano and Master Sgt. Charles Johns, U.S. Air Force. She is also survived by her grandchildren Matthew Desautel, USMC Veteran, Kristen Desautel, Megan Ridolf, Katie Desautel, Valerie Desautel, Andrea Lagasse and Daniel Desautel, and great-grandchildren Reese, Mila Rose, Alden, Emmet and Jakob.
Rosalie was eternally young in mind but wonderfully old and wise in understanding. She lived every day of her life with purpose. Rest in peace, Mim.
Her funeral was held Monday, Feb. 14, from the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, at Greenville Common, Greenville. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial was held in Highland Park Cemetery, Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Michael Church.
