Rosalind M. O'Gara, 85, of North Smithfield, formerly of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late John Faulkner O'Gara and the late Helen H. (Healey) O'Gara. She resided in North Smithfield for the past nine years, previously residing in Cumberland for over 30 years.
Ms. O'Gara started her ministry of faith at the Mt. St. Rita Convent for three years. She later used her gifts to teach in the Lincoln School Department for 37 years and previously was a teacher at the the St. Charles Parochial School in Providence for four years.
Rosalind and her sister cared for their mother for nine years after a debilitating stroke. Her faith was the cornerstone of her life. She was a communicant of the St. Aidan/St. Patrick Parish for over 30 years where she served as a religious education teacher for many years.
She leaves her sister, H. Joan O'Gara of North Smithfield, her brother, John Faulkner O'Gara Jr. and his wife, Dorothy, of Rumford. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Constance O'Gara, of North Smithfied; her beloved nieces and nephews, Ann Marie Camann and her husband, Gregory, Barbara Haynes and her husband, Thomas, Joan Cote and her husband, Michael, Connie Rudis, Glenn O'Gara and his wife, Marie, Sean O'Gara and his wife, Kimberly; her step-nieces and nephews, JoAnn Besozzi and her husband, Kenneth, Jay Heaney and his wife, Karen, Judy Radas and her husband, Jerry, and John Heaney and his wife, Laura; as well as many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. She also suffered the great loss of her brother Donald J. O'Gara, and her nephews Donald J. O'Gara Jr., and John J. O'Gara who have been sorely missed over the years.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Rosalind's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continue on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m., in the St. Aidan/St. Patrick Parish, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914.
