Rosanna (Allen) Walker, 79, passed away peacefully in Florida surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 10, 2022.
Born in Pawtucket, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Ora (Belanger) Allen and Joseph W. Allen.
She was a devoted mother and is survived by her children, Joseph Lemieux of North Port, Fla., Raymond Lemieux and his wife, Debbie, of Sarasota, Fla., and daughter Kellie Lemieux of North Port, Fla. She was the proud grandmother of Chaz and Cassandra and great-grandmother of Olivia. She was the sister of Carole Simoneau and her husband, Wayne, of Blythewood, S.C., and Joseph Allen and his wife, Karen, of North Providence, R.I. She also had many nieces and nephews.
"Anna" lived in Rhode Island for over 50 years until moving to Florida to be closer to her beloved children. She had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She was loved by everyone who knew her. In her youth, she won many trophies for swimming and diving and was an excellent water skier. She enjoyed playing darts and was involved in several dart leagues. She was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved riding with her late husband Bob Walker.
Anna was co-owner of the Happy Hour Club in Pawtucket, R.I., with her late husband Robert Lemieux. She also owned Janna Jewelry and Poor Anna's Pub.
A service will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m., at the San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.