Rose Aissis Audette, 69, of Cumberland, passed away Jan. 25, 2022. She was the wife of the late Arthur L. Audette. They lived, loved, and laughed together for 45 years in Central Falls, R.I., and Lake Wales, Fla.
Rosie and Timmy were best friends who were in it together through thick and thin. They were never far from the coastline, always gravitating to the sea as a source of strength and inspiration. They shared a simple but amazing life with great friends, family, food, music, antique cars, and motorcycles.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Anne (Aboutak) Aissis. Rosie was the baby of her family, and the apple of their eyes. She brought joy, laughter, sunshine, and sparkle to her Mom and Dad, and to all who knew her. Rosie was always there when her parents needed her. Always. There.
Rosie grew up in Cumberland, R.I., which remained the center of her world. She made childhood friends across the Monastery Heights neighborhood that lasted throughout her lifetime. Rosie loved to laugh and have fun with her friends. She had a knack for seeking out the sad, lonely, or depressed. Through joy and laughter, she would pull them into her extended family where they remained, always.
Rosie worked in the retail sector across the gamut from cashier to store manager. Throughout her career, she worked for Zayre, Ames, and Sunglass Hut at Emerald Square Mall. After her “retirement,” she went back to work stocking the shelves at Hobby Lobby in South Attleboro, Mass. She loved the retail world because it gave her access to so many people. She cherished the relationships built over the years with coworkers and customers. They all became part of Rosie’s family.
Rosie loved animals. She would ride horses in the neighborhood back in the day, and with her Dad at Lincoln Woods. She always had canine family by her side. Most recently, her dog Princess was an immense source of joy and comfort during her illness.
Rosie loved food. She was an amazing Syrian Cook, learning the family secrets and traditions passed down from her Mom, Aunt Rose, Aunt Sarah, and Aunt Mary in New Jersey. She never measured in mixing the magical flavors of garlic, mint, lemon, and pomegranate molasses. In her kitchen, Rosie cooked from a heart filled with love, just like she was taught. For Rosie, food was love and family.
She is survived by two sons, Christopher Audette and his partner, Timothy Mooney, of Cumberland, and Timothy Audette of North Providence; her sister, Mary Anne Rose, of Seekonk, Mass., and her brother, Jerry Aissis, of Cumberland. She also leaves her granddaughter, Ava Audette, of Cumberland. More than anything, Rosie loved being Ava’s Grandma. They were so happy spending time together playing, cooking, laughing, dancing, and making jewelry. Ava became the source of Rosie’s sparkle. She would always remark how similar they were in appearance and personality. Rosie would say, “She loves to have fun, just like me.”
A Liturgy of Christian Burial was held Monday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m., in Saint Basil The Great Church, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln. Burial followed in Saint Basil’s Cemetery, Cumberland. Visiting hours were held Sunday, Jan. 30, in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Visit www.oneillfuneralhomes.com .
