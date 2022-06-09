Rose M. (Bousquet) Forand, 87, of Woonsocket passed away at home on Monday, June 6, 2022, with her daughters, granddaughters, and great-grandsons by her side.
Rose was born in Uxbridge, Mass., in 1935, the youngest of five children of the late Mark and Melvina (Allaire) Bousquet. Although the baby of the family, Rose was a responsible child, supporting her parents by running errands like cashing checks, paying bills, and picking up groceries for the family. Her love of learning was shown through her determination to attend school, which required taking four buses each morning and afternoon! A proud graduate of the former St. Mary’s High School in Uxbridge, Rose enjoyed typing and was a certified typist at a young age. She also made use of her impeccable penmanship and beautiful cursive writing by sending countless letters, cards and heartfelt messages to her loved ones throughout the years.
Rose never allowed her sometimes nervous nature to interfere with her strong work ethic. She took pride in receiving perfect attendance awards at companies like American Tourister and the former Fenwal Electronics in Ashland, Mass., where Rose was a circuit board assembler for over 15 years, prior to her retirement. She also greatly enjoyed her time spent working at the former Donnelly Jewelry Company in Woonsocket, R.I.
She is survived by her two daughters Linda Menard of Woonsocket and Nancy and her husband, Paul Bacon, of Woonsocket; four grandchildren, Heather Forand and her wife ,Lisa Middleton, Anissa and her husband, Daniel LaMoore, Kayla Menard and Bobbie Menard; three great-grandchildren, Nathan, Nicholas and Damian; one sister, Doris Forget of North Smithfield, R.I. She was predeceased by her former husband, Eugene Forand, and two grandchildren, Madeline and Rose Menard.
The task of summing up the life of a person in a few paragraphs is daunting. Attempting to fully describe those aspects of Rose “Rosie” Forand that made her such a unique, joyful, incredibly loved human being is simply impossible. The words mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, wife, sister, and friend are mere titles. Mom, Ma, Memere, Memere Rosie, Granny, and best friend are terms of endearment. They describe her roles, but not the depth of the meaning behind each. They are an outline, a sketch. May the following, instead, paint a colorful picture, if only a glimpse, into the pure magic that was the incomparable Rosie:
Rosie, once a shy, anxious girl, grew into a bold, outgoing, rambunctious force to be reckoned with. She walked into parties as if she were the Mayor; shaking hands, kissing babies and lighting up the room with her all-telling facial expressions, hilarious comments and contagious laughter. Rosie had no filter, to a jaw-dropping comical fault. She was a feisty, flirty, friendly, firecracker of a lady.
Rosie lived for and loved her family deeply. From babysitting kids, watching pets, listening, giving advice, offering a shoulder to cry on, playing, joking around and sneaking money into purses and pockets, she never hesitated to help in any way she could.
Rosie always joined in the fun. She was the first to step up in support of her grandchildren, regardless if it broke rules or conventions: She played ball in the house. She tried every Snapchat filter (countless videos remain as evidence). She chased her great-grandsons around, pretending to be a zombie. She went to restaurants they worked at so she could see them in action. She cheered at baseball games. She danced in the crowd at their musical performances. She picked them up from school. She proudly wore t-shirts of the bands they played in. She proudly wore other t-shirts that they had made especially for her. She accompanied them to aquariums and zoos and beaches and seaports and parks and any place they asked her to go.
Rosie was a woman of deep faith who loved Jesus, God and the Saints, yet defied generational expectations by preaching equality, acceptance, and that love is love. She was not a wealthy woman, but always found a way to donate to charities supporting children, animals, and the less fortunate.
Rosie was a Hallmark/Lifetime Channel expert. She watched “her shows” daily with her daughter. She loved rom-coms and slap-stick “stupid” comedies. She loved going to the movies and concerts to see artists like Johnny Mathis, Dolly Parton, and the cast of "Nashville."
Rosie was an archivist of treasured memories; saving every greeting card, photo and newspaper clipping involving the people she loved. She was independent, determined, quirky, joyous, and the glue that held her family together.
Rosie kept multiple alarm clocks by her bedside, to ensure she’d never be late for work. When staying over, one fell asleep to a constant, uneven ticking, as each clock was set to a different time. Rosie was not only handy, but hands-on, painting and repainting walls, fixing what needed fixing, decorating then redecorating whenever a space needed cheering or change.
Rosie wasn’t “the kind of grandmother that baked cookies”, but kept her house full of every kind of cookie and treat imaginable. She was the life of every party. She played ridiculous holiday games and came in costume during Halloween. She insisted on doing the dishes immediately after she finished eating, even if she wasn’t hosting. She was a skilled turkey carver. She was an ice cream connoisseur. She said she had “no favorites”, then waited until she got you alone to whisper, “Don’t tell the others, but you’re my favorite!”
Rosie was a one-of-a-kind, original OG. She was a professional accessorizer. Her outfits matched from her glittery hats down to her sparkly socks. She liked “to be cute” when she went out, and she was. She shared and had opinions on celebrity gossip. She was a strong supporter and ally of the LGBTQ+ community. She loved attending Pride Fests to see her granddaughters’ band, to people watch, and make new friends. She swore in French slang words that no one was ever sure if she had made up herself. She produced a long list of “Rosie-isms” that will live on through repeating.
Rosie left an immeasurable void in the hearts and lives of her family when she left this earth, but they know that the sorrow they feel in her passing is balanced by the amount of love, fun and memories she created with them and for them. She gifted the world a road map on how to love unconditionally and pay it forward. Much like the butterfly effect, anyone and everyone who had the privilege of meeting Rose “Rosie” Forand was touched by her and now holds inside them a “tiny piece of Rosie” that will continue to guide and shape their lives and the lives of people they come in contact with forever.
Visiting hours will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford, Mass., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., in the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, corner of Dilla and Cedar streets, Milford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Rose may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), Best Friends Animal Society or The Tomorrow Fund for Children with Cancer.
