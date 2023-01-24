Rose V. (Andrade) Harris, of Woonsocket, R.I., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Hope Hospice Palliative Care Center in Providence.
She was the loving wife of the late Bennie Harris. They were married 59 years at the time of his death in 2014.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Michael and Isabel (Monteiro) Andrade who emigrated from San Vincent in the Cape Verde Islands.
Rose was employed as operator for the former New England Telephone Co. for seven years. She later worked for the Woonsocket School Department for 28 years as a teacher's assistant until retirement.
Rose was a woman of character and integrity that immediately lit up any room she entered and made an impact on so many people. She was a joyful presence with her colorful clothes, beautiful hair and creative fashion choices. She enjoyed reading, shopping and loved her cats.
She is survived by her son, Michael Harris, and his wife, Jennifer, a step-grandson, Sage Lake, many nieces and nephews, and Cynthia Lopes who was like a daughter to her.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Alfred, Francis, Joaquin, John and Joseph Andrade, Alfred, and Antonio Costa, Ethel Lopes and Mary (Costa) Amado.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Egidio DiPardo & Son’s Funeral Home, 75 Harris Ave., Woonsocket.
At the request of Rose, her services were held with only close family and friends present.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rose V. Harris can be made to Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, 266 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, R.I. 02895
