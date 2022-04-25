Russell W. Westgate, 80, of Harrisville, passed away on April 21, 2022.
He was the son of the late Wilson and Virginia Westgate. He was the loving husband of 59 years to Diane Westgate.
He had his own tree service business, cutting and clearing house lots. He was a lifetime member of the Blackstone Valley Beagle Club and Wallum Lake Rod & Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting and loved his animals.
He is also survived by his children Pam Westgate, Brenda Westgate, and daughter-in-law Wendy Crossley; three great-grandchildren Kaleb, Alisabeth, and Sarah Crossley
He was the brother of Barry Westgate, Joan Brownell and the late Ronald Westgate. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews.
He will also be missed by his beloved animals, Peanut, Chewy, Scrappy-Doo, Callie, Chikoh, and Chikah.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home 1496 Victory Highway, Oakland, R.I. Funeral Services and Burial in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Glocester, R.I., will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Russell can be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association.
