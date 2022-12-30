Ruth C. Blais, 93, of Manville died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at St. Antoine Residence.
She was the loving wife of the late Fernand “Fern” Blais. They were married on Sept. 4, 1950, and shared over 67 wonderful years mutually devoted to each other until his passing in October 2017.
Born in Manville she was a daughter of the late Louis and Albina (Metivier) Adam. Ruth passed just one day shy of her 94th birthday. Her family takes comfort in knowing that she celebrated her birthday with her beloved Fern.
Ruth was a graduate of St. Claire Girls High School in Woonsocket. In her early years, she worked as a secretary at a mill in Pawtucket. She was employed by the state of Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicles for over 30 years before retiring in 1990.
Ruth was a lifelong communicant of St. James Parish. She was a member of the Retired State Employees Chapter # 94, the Golden Agers of Manville and Albion and the AARP.
Ruth was dedicated to her church and family. She enjoyed playing cards and took special pride in maintaining her home.
Ruth will be remembered as a quiet and dignified lady who had a kind and welcoming manner to all whom she met.
Ruth is survived by her son, Ronald L. Blais, and his wife, Janet, of Cumberland. She was the sister of Gloria Lapierre of Manville and the late Margaret Fortier, Irene Landry, and Lillian Felingeri. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m., in St. James Church, Division Street, Manville. Ruth will be laid to rest at St. James Cemetery in Manville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.
