Ruth M. (Smith) Kokolski, 99, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. George M. Kokolski. Ruth was born in Portsmouth, Va., the daughter of the late Jesse R. and Gertrude (Ashley) Smith. She had lived in Lincoln since 1945.
In Portsmouth, Va., she graduated from St. Joseph's Academy and King's Daughters Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1944. She dedicated much of her life working as a registered nurse in Virgina, and also in Rhode Island at the Cumberland Sanitarium. She worked alongside her husband in his private practice until their retirement.
Mrs. Kokolski was an active member of the local community. She served for over nine years as a member of the Lincoln School Committee. During this time, she was a member of three building commissions, including the one that resulted in the construction of Lincoln High School in the 1960s. Additionally, she and her husband ran polio clinics in town. Later in life, she served as a volunteer at the R.I. Blood Center. Over the years, many friends and neighbors benefited from her southern hospitality as she visited and comforted the sick and their families.
We will miss Grandma for her stories, her wit, and the love of her family. And, man, did she make the best fried chicken and hot rolls.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother Jesse R. Smith Jr., and two sisters, Lillie Mae Sandie and Anne Coleman.
She is survived by her two loving children, Janice Ferry and her husband, Michael, of Manville and Dr. George M. Kokolski Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Williamsburg, Va. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jeanne Thomas. She also leaves six cherished grandchildren Dr. Scott Thomas, Jeanne Scarella, Kate Pacifico, Jessica Weber, Rebecca Ferry, John Kokolski, and two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Jenna Scarella, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 9 a.m., from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery, Manville. Relatives and friends are invited and may call Friday, 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Boulevard, East Providence RI 02914 or NEADS, 305 Redemption Rock Trail, Princeton MA 01541, would be appreciated.
