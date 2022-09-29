Ruth V. Michaud, 90, of Mashpee, Massachusetts formerly of Woonsocket, passed suddenly Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
She was the loving wife of the late Edmond E. “Ed” Michaud Sr. Ruth and Ed were married for 65 years at the time of Ed’s passing on Jan. 17, 2021.
Ruth was born in Cambridge, Mass., on Oct. 17, 1931, to Louis and Ruth (Anderson) Page, and raised in Watertown Mass. Ruth resided in Woonsocket from the time she and Ed were married in 1955 until 2015. Since 2015 she relocated to Cape Cod to live near her family in Mashpee.
Ruth and her husband Ed were both deaf. They lived and thrived in spite of the loss of hearing. They lived full and productive lives with the assistance of the many wonderful schools and organizations that provided support and services for the deaf. Ruth was a spirited person, and a woman of faith. She graduated from the Horace Mann School for the Deaf, Roxbury Mass., Class of 1949. She was a member of the Providence Club for the Deaf for 40+ years, and also The Providence Senior Center for the Deaf. Ruth and Ed attended many deaf socials throughout the New England area. Ruth loved tending to her house plants, aka “her babies,” family gatherings, enjoyed playing bingo, cards, writing poems and singing them to her late husband, Ed.
Ruth is survived by her two sons, Edmond E. Michaud Jr. and his wife, Tonie, of Auburn, Ga., and Mark Michaud and his wife, Lorraine, of Mashpee, Mass. Ruth is also survived by her granddaughter, Alisha Walsh, of Guilford, N.H., and two great-grandchildren Phillip and Nolan Benoit of Guilford, N.H., many nieces, nephews and their extended families. She was the last of her siblings, sister to Minnietta Sawyer of Wilmington, Mass., Ira Leighton of Dennis, Mass., Roy Leighton of Ft. Pierce, Fla., Louis A Page Sr. of Ft. Pierce, Fla., John C Page of Sun City, Fla. Ruth will be missed by everyone in her family, throughout the deaf community, her friends at Asher’s Path Apt’s, Mashpee, and Kennedy Manor in Woonsocket.
Relatives and friends are invited to honor and remember Ruth and Ed together, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Visiting hours will be held on Friday morning, 8:30-9:45 a.m., prior to Mass, in the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., in Precious Blood Church, 94 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Ruth and Ed will be laid to rest together at St. Jean Baptist cemetery in Bellingham, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made online at NEHD.org or by check to New England Homes for the Deaf (NEHD), 154-160 Water St Danvers MA 01923-3794.
