Samuel N. Roy, 86, of Middletown, Conn., died March 11, 2023, in Pilgrim Manor at Covenant Living of Cromwell, Cromwell, Conn.
He was the husband of Maureen S. (Emond) Roy, whom he married Aug. 11, 1973. Born in Lewiston, Maine, he was the son of the late Emile H. and Alice L. (Janelle) Roy.
Sam was a teacher for Good Shepherd Catholic Regional School and Mt. St. Charles Academy, Woonsocket. He was an active communicant of St. Agatha Church and was a leader for the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults for many years. Sam belonged to the Brothers of the Sacred Heart from 1954 to 1970 and during that time, he spent five years in Africa teaching English. His life was devoted to education and the Catholic faith.
For entertainment, he loved to watch The Weather Channel and would take it upon himself to provide storm predictions for all his friends and family. Additionally, each summer, he and his wife would travel together, visiting many places throughout the United States. Sam was particularly fond of National Parks.
Besides Maureen, his wife of 49 years, he leaves his daughter, Carleen Roy-Butler, and her husband, Kevin Butler, of Middletown, Conn.; and three grandchildren, Marshall, Gabrielle, and Cecilia.
His funeral will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, beginning with visitation at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. Agatha Church, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, www.holtfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Agatha Church, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.