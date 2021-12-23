Sandra A. (Dubois) Hartnett, 79, of Pascoag, died Dec. 21, 2021, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Una (McKeating) Dubois.
Sandra worked as a social worker for the state of Rhode Island. Sandra had a passion for music and enjoyed dancing. Additionally, she enjoyed playing bingo and was a member of AA.
She is survived by her eight children, Robin Madden and her husband, Robert, of Woonsocket, Robert Paul of Woonsocket, Steven Paul and his wife, Judy, of Blackstone, Lori Thuot of Cumberland, Mark Paul of Woonsocket, Sandy Paul and her son, Tyler Lahousse, of North Smithfield, Jason Paul and his wife, Hope, of North Smithfield, and Scott Paul and his wife, Jessica, of Ocala, Fla.; her brother, Arthur Dubois and his wife, Mary, of Uxbridge, Mass.; 18 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was the sister of the late Michael and Albert Dubois, Michelle Valor, and Patricia Degre.
Her funeral will be held Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, beginning with visitation from 4 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a service at 6:30 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private.
