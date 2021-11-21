Sandra A. (Nerr) Robertson, 78, of Ducarl Drive, Lincoln, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at home.
She was the wife of the late Alfred H. Robertson. Born in Pawtucket, the only daughter of the late Charles H. and Ethel (Roberts) Nerr, she had lived in Lincoln for the past 45 years.
Mrs. Robertson was a registered nurse for 48 years at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence, retiring in 2012. She was a graduate of Salve Regina University, Newport, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
She volunteered for many years at the Holiday Retirement Home, Manville, and was a member of the Friends of Hearthside House, Lincoln, for many years. She was a communicant of St. Ambrose Church, Albion.
She is survived by her stepdaughter, Dawn M. Bishop, and her husband, Robert, of Lincoln; and her stepgrandson, Scott R. Bishop, and his fiancée, Heather Fontaine. She was the stepmother of the late Scott Robertson.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, at noon in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon. Private burial will take place in Mount St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Vintage Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 194, Foster, R.I. 02825, or to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Boulevard, East Providence, R.I. 02914, would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com .
