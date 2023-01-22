Sandra L. (Antunes) Conti, passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2023, surrounded by her loving family and friends after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Sandra was the wife of the late Robert Conti.
She was everyone’s “Auntie” but to Michael, John and Alicia she was like a mother, playing a tremendous role in their upbringing. She was their "Auntie Conti."
Sandra was born on July 6, 1956, and raised in Pawtucket, R.I. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Janet (Reilly) Antunes.
Sandra worked as an accounting professional in the fashion industry at Gennaro Inc. since 2012.
In addition to her parents, Sandra is predeceased by her late brother Thomas L. Antunes. She is survived by her sister Sharon Wilson of Lake Worth, Fla., brother Frank Antunes of North Providence, R.I., brother-in-law, John Conti, and his husband, Glenn, of Norfolk, Mass., sister-in-law, Stephanie Gesualdi, and her husband, John, of Johnston, R.I.; her aunt Rosemary Durfee of Conroe, Texas and her aunt May Breault of Fountain Valley, Calif.
She also leaves her nieces and nephews, John Antunes and his wife, Cheri, of Greenville, R.I., Michael Antunes and his wife, Lindsay, of Attleboro, Mass., Alicia Bourgette and her husband, Scott, of North Attleboro, Mass., Eric Wilson and his wife, Heather, of Boynton Beach, Fla., Jillian Gesualdi of East Providence, R.I., John Gesualdi Jr. of Johnston, R.I., Nick Antunes, Sarah Antunes and Katie McDonald of Cumberland, R.I., as well as her great-nephews, Noah, Mason, Owen, Jake and Jackson; and her great-nieces, Abigail and Charlotte.
She was the companion of George Carr of Cumberland; and also leaves her best friend of 56 years Paula McDonald Perreault of Cumberland, R.I.
Sandra enjoyed watching hockey and was a dedicated and passionate Boston Bruins fan. She also was an avid New England Patriots fan. She was an excellent cook and those who love her will remember her lasagna. She spent many days fishing with her late husband, Bob. She truly enjoyed wearing a nice pair of black boots, and finding a good deal at Kohls. She will be truly missed by her family who she most enjoyed spending her time with.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Sandra's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at noon.
