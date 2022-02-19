Sandi Benoit didn’t just knit a blanket or crochet a doll, she crafted love and hope. She didn’t just find the perfect gift, she gave an heirloom provided a lifetime of memories to someone she loved. Her actions, whether for her family or complete strangers, were filled deep and immense love and meaning.
Sandra M. “Sandi” Benoit, 81, of Woonsocket died, peacefully Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at home surrounded by the love of her family. She was the loving wife of Roger A. Benoit. Roger and Sandi were married on Nov. 1, 1959.
Born in Boston, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Millicent “Mimi (Hohen) Weiand. She spent her early years in Jamaica Plain and then moved with her family to Norwood, Mass. She was a graduate of Norwood High School. Roger and Sandi met while he was attending barber school in Boston and staying with relatives in Norwood.
After their marriage, Sandi packed up and moved with Roger down to Woonsocket, where she has made her home for the past 62 years. Sandi never really learned that much French (except maybe for a few “colorful phrases” here and there) but she made Woonsocket her home anyhow.
Sandi was employed in the credit department at Sears Department Store and later worked as a cashier at the Big D and Stop & Shop supermarkets before retiring.
Sandi and Roger lived for many years on Linden Avenue and she was a longtime active parishioner of the former All Saints Parish, going back to the time when it was St. Louis Church. She volunteered her time and energy for numerous activities at the parish, including annual bazaars and bake sales. Sandi was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed attending her high school reunions. Sandi was very supportive of the activities of Woonsocket Knights of Columbus Council #113 as her husband Roger is a longtime member.
Sandi was talented at knitting and crocheting. She crafted numerous blankets and crocheted clown dolls that were given to mothers and babies in need for Project Linus. For her efforts, she was awarded a medal given by the Rivier Foundation and the Lions Club.
Sandi had a very special place in her heart for animals. She especially loved elephants. She had an incredible affection for her pets Tuesday, Bootsie, JellyBean and Handsome.
Sandi could put together the ultimate thoughtful homemade gifts and she would go to great lengths to do so. Some of Sandi’s favorite times were memorable family vacations to Maine and New Hampshire.
Sandi was devoted to her family and their activities. Regardless of rain or shine, day or night, you would see her at a hockey game or band practice. Sandi’s role as the center of her family extended to her being “Grammy” as she was always there for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their activities and adventures.
In addition to her husband of over 61 years, Sandi is survived by her son and caretaker, Craig Benoit, and her daughter, Cheri Perron, and her husband, John Brown III, all of Woonsocket. She was the proud Grammy of Jessica Benoit, Sarah Perron, Zachary Brown, Tabitha Cote, Samantha Cote-Brown and Johnny Brown V and many great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Steven Weiand. She is also survived by her nephew, Joseph Weiand, and brother-in-law Dean McElroy (late Claudette), Earl McElroy (Kelly Anne) and late Gary McElroy. Sandi was the best of friends with Sue Barette and Celine Rochefort and her childhood friends Joy and Elaine.
Her funeral will be held Monday, Feb, 28, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are Sunday, Feb. 27, from 2 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, 266 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI. 02895.
Visit www.menardfuneralhome.com .
