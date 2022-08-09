Sarah E. “Sally” (Crosby) Hebert, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family, Sunday, July 24, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of Paul J. Hebert. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Charlotte (Young) Crosby. Sally grew up in the Greystone section of North Providence and moved to Smithfield in 1967. After raising her family, she worked as a bookkeeper at Hebert Nursing Home in Smithfield.
In addition to her husband, Paul, she is survived by her children Sally Jean Kilduff of Smithfield and Paul J. Hebert Jr. of New Jersey.
She was predeceased by her brother, Vincent Crosby, and her son-in-law, Ronald Kilduff.
Her funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Butler Hospital Memory & Aging Program, 345 Blackstone Blvd., Providence, RI 02906 or HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, will be appreciated.
