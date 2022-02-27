Scott C. Duguay, 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Landmark Medical Center with his family by his side.
He was the husband of Linda (Bennett) Duguay of Woonsocket. Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Camille and Theresa (Marchand) Duguay.
Scott worked as a roofer for Eagles Cornice and several other roofing companies in the area. He was a member of the Cercle Laurier and the Par X club. He was also a former member of the Woonsocket Sportsmen’s Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing pool, softball, spending time with family and friends, socializing, and traveling. He was an avid New England Patriots and Bruins fan. He was also a collector of sports memorabilia and coins.
Besides his wife, Linda, he is survived by his three children, Dawn Duguay of Manville, Sara Duguay of Woonsocket, and Keith Duguay of Woonsocket; three sisters, Sandra McGee, Florence Duguay, and Rosemary Lee all of Woonsocket; eight grandchildren, Devon, Janessa, Kayliegh, Cheyenne, Shaelyn, Lilyana, Jacob, and Tyler; two great grandchildren, Alannah and Aliziah; along with many nieces and nephews.
A funeral home service will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 7 p.m., in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I. 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be private.
Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com .
