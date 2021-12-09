Scott M. Lukaszewski passed away on Dec. 5, 2021 after a brief illness as he entered the first day of his 50th year.
He was the beloved son of Thaddeus P. Lukaszewski and Olive C. Ricci, and step-son of Jeannette M. Lukaszewski. He was the brother of Todd P. Lukaszewski of Gorham, N.H., and Kim A. Ricci of West Palm Beach, Fla. He was the uncle of James J. Campbell III, Joshua J. Campbell, Jordan Lukaszewski and Ania Lukaszewski. He also leaves behind his beloved cat, Hannah.
While attending and graduating from St. Raphael Academy of Pawtucket, R.I., Scott found his desire to work in the retail market, working at Caldor as a teenager. After studying at Rhode Island College, he continued to work in the retail market, attaining several managerial positions. Scott eventually moved to Florida and had been a resident of Florida for the past 25 years, residing in Boynton Beach. He worked as a manager for Family Furniture where he enjoyed every day of his employment and interaction with customers and associates.
He will always be remembered by his family and friends for his great smile and his love of family traditions. Arrangements are private and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
