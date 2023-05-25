Selden J. Whitcomb, 92, of Atria Lincoln Place, Lincoln, died Monday, May 8, 2023.
He was born on April 8, 1931, and was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Ignacia (Jordan) Whitcomb of Groton, Conn., and loving wife Lois (Zimmerman) Whitcomb. Selden had lived in Cumberland and Lincoln, R.I., for the past 53 years and spent his summer months on Leete's Island, in Guilford, Conn.
He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Europe during the Korean War era from 1950-1953. He was a member of Arnold Mills United Methodist Church, Cumberland, R.I., where he served as treasurer, chairman of trustees, lay leader, chairperson of Council of Ministries, chairperson of the worship committee, and member of the administration board. His additional community service included: treasurer of the Arnold Mills Cemetery Association, chairman of the Arnolds Mills Community House, trustee of United Methodist Elder Care, chairman of Learning for Life, finance board member of the Rhode Island State Council of Churches, and president of the Leete's Island Community Association.
Selden is survived by his brother and sister, Robert Whitcomb of Old Lyme, Conn., and Nacia Patterson of Waterford, Conn. He is also survived by his loving children, James and Joanne (Del Deo) Whitcomb of New Braunfels, Texas, Deborah Whitcomb and Michael Dixon of Guilford Conn., Nacia and Michael Lipton of Yardley, Pa., and Donna and Paul Stouber of Providence, R.I.; his grandchildren, Jennifer Jendrzey, Jessica Tetzlaff, Juliet Whitcomb-Dixon, Caleb Whitcomb-Dixon, Matthew Lipton, Erica Lipton, Abigail Ostrovsky, and Zmira Stouber; and great-grandchildren, Theodore Jendrzey, Ian and Zoe Tetzlaff.
A service of remembrance and thanksgiving will be held on Sunday, June 11, at 1 p.m., in Arnold Mills United Methodist Church, 690 Nate Whipple Highway, Cumberland. The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Whitcomb's memory to Arnold Mills United Methodist Church, 690 Nate Whipple Highway, Cumberland, RI 02864 or The American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas TX 75284-0692, would be appreciated.
